Chandrababu Naidu’s wife worried about his safety in jail

East Godavari: Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, on Tuesday said she was concerned about her husband’s safety at Rajahmundry Central Jail where he is lodged after a court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with ‘skill development scam’ case.

Speaking to reporters after visiting her husband in jail on Tuesday, Nara Bhuvaneshwari alleged that Naidu was being denied basic facilities behind bars.

“I am deeply concerned about Chandrababu’s safety at the jail. He is not even being provided with basic facilities. I never imagined that he would be in this situation. He should be provided with better facilities. He is being made to take his showers under cold water,” Bhuvaneshwari said.

Claiming that her husband has been a leader, who has always stood up and fought for people’s rights, she urged party supporters and people to rally in his support.

“Chandrababu often says that people are more important to him than his family. He is now being confined in the jail that was built by him. It is very unfortunate,” she said.

“The TDP was founded by NTR (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao). It will never go away and no one can do anything to break the party. I was deeply sad and disturbed after meeting him. It feels like a part of my body has been removed. It hurts to see him in this state,” she added.

Naidu was arrested by a team of CID sleuths in the early morning of September 9 in Nandyal in connection with the case.

The allegation against him was that he along with 36 others, during his tenure as chief minister of the state from 2014 to 2019, swindled funds worth Rs 371 crores belonging to Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation.

Meanwhile, the legal cell of the TDP on Tuesday filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging Naidu’s arrest.

In its petition, the TDP’s legal cell questioned the applicability of Section 409 by the CID in the FIR.

Andhra Pradesh High Court accepted the petition while directing the state government to file its response to the plea through an affidavit.

The hearing on the petition filed by the TDP’s legal cell has been scheduled for September 13.

The party, on September 11, said the CID was acting as a private army to take revenge on Opposition leaders and raised irrelevant issues in the remand report filed before the ACB court against Naidu.