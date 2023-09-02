Chandrayaan 3 lander, rover working well, process to put them to sleep to begin

India on August 23 reached the Moon with its lander safely landing on the lunar soil in a text book style. Later the rover rolled down and started doing experiments.

Published: 2nd September 2023 3:31 pm IST
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA @isro VIDEO on Aug 26, 2023** Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan rover roams around the 'Shiv Shakti Point', Vikram' lander's touchdown spot, on the Moon at the south pole. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_26_2023_000318B)

Sriharikota: India’s moon lander Vikram and the rover Pragyan will be put to sleep in a couple of days’ time, said Dr.S.Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) here on Saturday.

Soon after orbiting the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in the intended intermediate orbit by the Polar Satellite LaunchVehicle-C57 (PSLV-C57) Somanath said the rover Prayan has moved 100 metres away from the lander.

He said both the lander and the rover are working well.

According to him, the process of putting the rover and the lander to sleep will begin in one or two days as they have to withstand the cold night.

ISRO said, the rover has found the presence of oxygen, aluminium, sulphur and other materials near the lunar south pole, while investigation regarding the presence of hydrogen is underway.

