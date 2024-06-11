Chandu Champion tells the story of an unsung Indian hero Petkar

A film titled Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan is scheduled to be released in theatres across India on June 14. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is directed by Kabir Khan whose earlier film titled 83 had highlighted the achievements of the Indian cricketers who had won the World Cup in 1983. The film Chandu Champion is also a sports based story and is about one of India’s famous para-athletes named Muralikant Petkar.

The film’s trailer was released on May 8, 2024 at the Captain Roop Singh stadium in Kartik Aaryan’s hometown of Gwalior. A special screening of the film was held for officers of the Indian army on 5th June 2024 in Delhi where Petkar was felicitated. The opening of the film’s advance booking was announced at the Burj Khalifa, the UAE on 8th of June.

Who was Petkar?

Who was Muralikant Petkar?

To know about his contribution to the glory of Indian sports, one has to go back to the 1950s.

Back then a wrestling competition was going on in a small village called Islampur in Maharashtra. Several burly and experienced wrestlers were in the fray so it came as a surprise to everyone when a teenage boy won one bout after another and finally emerged as the champion.

The son of the village headman who was a good wrestler had been expected to win. There is an amazing twist to the tale. When the boy lifted the trophy, instead of celebrating the victory, his supporters and friends vented their anger by threatening the young lad with dire consequences if he was seen in the locality in future.

Fearing for his life, the boy whose name was Muralikant Petkar ran away from his village. He reached Pune and wandered around the streets hoping to find a job. He spotted an army recruitment camp that was in progress and he decided to join.

Secunderabad connection

During his army service, he was posted to EME Centre in Secunderabad where for several years where he shone as a boxer. Coaches in EME Secunderabad polished his skills and enhanced his stamina. He became known in his unit as a champion who would never surrender.

Injured on the battlefield

When war with Pakistan broke out in 1965, he was sent to the front. In one fierce battle, he received severe injuries. First, he was hit by a spray of bullets and then in the confusion of battle, a jeep ran over his legs. He was brought to a field hospital with grave injuries to his spine and legs. Fortunately, the doctors managed to save his life but he became permanently disabled. He needed the help of crutches to move about.

In all, he took nine bullets in his legs and lower back. One of those bullets could not be extricated and remains lodged near his spine. The fact that he survived those horrific injuries is a testimony to his courage and willpower. After he was discharged from the army he went back home and began living in his village again.

TELCO provided a job

After several years of hardship, TELCO offered him a job and he began working again. But his love for sports continued to motivate him. Since he had no strength in his legs, he did whatever he could with his arms. He began taking part in swimming competitions and also excelled in javelin throw, archery, and table tennis.

Won India’s first Gold medal

He was selected to represent India at the 1972 Paralympics Games in Heidelberg, Germany. There he set a world record in his group of handicapped swimmers. He won the gold medal in the 50-meter freestyle race with a time of 37.33 seconds which was the best in the world. He thus became India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

Government recognition of his wonderful achievement came to him very late in life. It was only in 2018 that he was awarded the Padma Shri. Now Muralikant Petkar leads a quiet life, away from the spotlight. In November of 2024 he will be 80 years old. But now that a film has been made on his life, it is likely that he will once again be the subject of attention and the people of India will know about his struggle, his love for sports, and the fulfillment of his dreams.