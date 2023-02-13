Change of guard in Ladakh is not even a half-step, need is to take people on board

Amidst all the noise and analysis about the changes made in the Raj Bhavans across a dozen states and one Union Territory on Sunday, the most critical aspect remains out of focus, what the change of guard in Ladakh means. The first Lieutenant Governor of the newly created UT of Ladakh R K Mathur was given marching orders on Saturday, and on Sunday his successor was named – Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. ( Retd) B D Mishra.

This change in the UT of Ladakh has multiple dimensions – some of which have been understood by the Centre, and few others which remain unaddressed. On the face of it, Brig. Mishra replacing Mathur may seem to be a decision to do course correction in the strategically important region where voices of internal dissent against Delhi and its men in the region had started making headlines. The leadership of Ladakh, Buddhists of Leh and Muslims of Kargil, had united to press Delhi to accept its call for the protection of the environment, land, political and economic rights and more importantly they wanted ownership to be given to their land and resources, apart from jobs in Ladakh for the locals only. In short , they were asking for the protection under the sixth schedule of the Indian constitution, which they thought and believed had become necessary in view of the attitude and approach of the UT administration that was perceived to be hostile to the local populace .

A fundamental rule that should be applied to all the border areas in the country is to keep the people of such regions happy even if the Centre has to walk an extra mile to do so. This is not appeasement. It serves as force multiplier. The border people are the first line of defense for the country. If an example is needed, the first signs of the intrusions Pakistani intrusions into Kargil heights in 1999 were first spotted by the local shepherds, though it is a different matter that their reports were dismissed as their optical illusions. What happened thereafter is history.

At a time when the Chinese troops are positioned menacingly along the Line of Actual Control – the standoff that is now threatening to enter the fourth year in April this year – the internal anger should ring alarm bells for the nation and the leadership. When internal fears spill into street demonstrations in such strategically crucial locations, corrective measures should be taken without any delay. In this sense, the change of guard is not going to serve the purpose in the real sense of the word. What is required is a change in the policy – trust the people and appreciate their aspirations. There is no other alternative.

It is more than true that the Buddhist population of Ladakh, which has slight edge over the Muslims in the region, had been asking and agitating for the UT status. The announcement of the UT for Ladakh region, separating it from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, was like a dream come true for the Buddhists, for they believed that they had got rid of the Kashmiri domination, and they could be on their own. Their idea of UT for the region was complete autonomy – virtually self-rule under the constitution of India. In a way, they had developed a thought that the UT status would mean everything that they were entitled to under Article 35- A of the Indian constitution, which drew its powers from Article 370. That is, they would have exclusive rights to their land, resources, and Ladakh for Ladakhis

That did not happen. Instead, the bureaucrats started working as super bosses, ignoring the local sentiments and aspirations. The administration squeezed their political and economic space, which they believed would also affect their traditions and culture and eat their resources. They developed the fear that outsiders would grab their land, start mining and leave them without access to their own resources, which they want to preserve.

Delhi needs to understand this. It is critical for making UT status meaningful for the people of Ladakh.