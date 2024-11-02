Changes in Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, check here

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is ramping up the excitement as the popular reality show introduces some notable changes to its Weekend Ka Vaar episodes starting next week. Host Salman Khan will now appear exclusively on Fridays and Saturdays.

The updated schedule will see Shukravaar Ka Vaar airing at 10 PM on Fridays, while Shanivaar Ka Vaar will kick off at an earlier time of 9:30 PM on Saturdays. This adjustment aims to create a more engaging atmosphere for the audience, keeping them hooked.

In another big update, actor-politician Ravi Kishan is set to join Salman Khan as a co-host for the Sunday episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. Having previously made guest appearances as a co-host on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kishan is no stranger to the show’s dynamic format, and fans are eagerly anticipating his involvement.

🚨 BREAKING! Ravi Kishan to co-host the Bigg Boss 18 Sunday Episode of #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/tr19NrKfKA — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 2, 2024

Speaking about the elimination, this week, a slew of contestants, including Avinash, Shrutika, Shilpa, Arfeen Khan, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Eisha Singh, found themselves nominated. Insider reports have confirmed that Shehzada Dhami has officially walked out of the house, marking his eviction from the competition.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.