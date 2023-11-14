Changes in daily activities required: Kishan Reddy on World Diabetes Day

Hyderabad: Speaking on World Diabetes Day, Union Minister and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party President G Kishan Reddy said: “We don’t have to be scared of Diabetes.”

G Kishan Reddy participated in the inauguration of a woodland Diabetic centre on the occasion of World Diabetes Day at Barkatpura in Hyderabad.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: On World Diabetes Day, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy says, " Today is World Diabetes Day…we don't have to be scared of Diabetes…we need to make changes in our eating habits, exercises, daily activities to keep diabetes away…there are so many diabetes… pic.twitter.com/wIaRxV29dK — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2023

“Today is World Diabetes Day. We don’t have to be scared of Diabetes. We need to make changes in our eating habits, exercises, and daily activities to keep diabetes away. There are so many diabetes patients in Hyderabad. We should consult doctors. People who were taking insulin have defeated diabetes. Today, be it children or elders, everyone is busy on their phones. Everyone must do yoga and exercise so that diabetes does not come to you,” G Kishan Reddy said.

The main purpose of World Diabetes Day, however, is not to reflect on the past but to increase public knowledge of the dangers of diabetes, the problems that currently exist, and the best ways to solve them to provide advanced care that is sustainable.

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on November 14.

In 2007 General Assembly adopted resolution 61/225 designating 14 November as World Diabetes Day. The document recognized “the urgent need to pursue multilateral efforts to promote and improve human health, and provide access to treatment and health-care education.”

Researchers at the University of Illinois, Chicago have shown that intermittent fasting, sometimes referred to as time-restricted eating, might help persons with Type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels and lose weight.

Participants who ate only during an eight-hour window between noon and 8 p.m. each day actually lost more weight over six months than participants who were instructed to reduce their calorie intake by 25%. Both groups had similar reductions in long-term blood sugar levels, as measured by a test of haemoglobin A1C, which shows blood sugar levels over the past three months. (ANI)