Chaotic rule during BRS govt: Telangana agriculture minister

Hyderabad: Telangana agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Friday, May 30, said that the state has become chaotic during the ten years of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule.

He said that despite political and economic issues, everyone is working together to solve the problems under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a review meet on grain procurement, agriculture, land acquisition, irrigation and Indiramma houses at the Suryapet Collectorate, along with ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, he said that the state government has become a leader in grain procurement like never before. He said that Rs 13,000 crores have been spent on farmer insurance and Rs 21,000 crores on farmer loan waiver.

Also Read Ahead of Bakrid, Telangana police monitor cattle transport

Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy urged officials across all departments in the erstwhile Nalgonda district to function with integrity and ensure there is no scope for corruption.

He warned that officers found indulging in irregularities would face consequences. “Over the past ten years, there has been rampant negligence and corruption. Such officials will not be tolerated under the Congress government,” he said.

Supporting the sentiment, roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy emphasised the role of district collectors in effectively implementing welfare schemes meant for the upliftment of the poor.

He noted that the Congress government has earned public goodwill by distributing rice to the poor, even though it was not promised in the party’s election manifesto.