Charminar area gets sanitation push ahead of Ramzan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified cleanliness drive near Charminar.

On Wednesday, February 18, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan inspected the areas surrounding the historical monument.

Review by GHMC Commissioner

During the visit, he reviewed ongoing cleaning activities at Mecca Masjid, Madina and nearby locations. These areas witness large public gatherings during Ramzan.

Officials were instructed to ensure that roads and junctions remain clean during the holy month.

During the inspection, Additional Commissioner (Sanitation) Ravi Kiran and Charminar Zonal Commissioner Srinivas Reddy accompanied with the GHMC Commissioner.

Ramzan crescent moon sighting committee meeting in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, is scheduled to convene its monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 18, at 6:00 pm to determine the start date of Ramzan in India based on sighting of crescent moon.

The meeting will be held at Hussaini Building, Moazzam Jahi Market. It will be led by Hazrat Maulana Syed Hassan Ibrahim Hussaini Qadri Sajjad Pasha, Secretary of Sadar Majlis Ulema Deccan.

Meanwhile, many business establishments and restaurants in Hyderabad and other cities in India have completed their preparations for Ramzan.