Hyderabad to get first unseasonal rains, hailstorms of 2026; IMD forecasts mist

The rains of up to 20–40 mm are expected in the next week.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2026 11:52 am IST
Hyderabad to get first unseasonal rains, hailstorms of 2026; IMD forecasts mist
File photo.

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana need to get ready for the first unseasonal rains and hailstorms of 2026, apart from India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted misty conditions.

The rains of up to 20–40 mm are expected in the next week.

Thunderstorms expected

As per a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, thunderstorms are expected across Telangana on February 22, 23, and 24.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Hyderabad, Warangal, Siddipet, Khammam, Karimnagar, Suryapet, Bhadrachalam, and other districts are likely to witness rains and hailstorms along with IMD forecasted misty conditions.

“Rainfall accumulation can be 20–40 mm at a few places,” he forecast.

IMD Hyderabad issues no alert for rains, hailstorm

Though the weather department has forecast mist/hazy conditions, it has not issued any alert.

MS Admissions 2026-27

As per the department’s prediction, the mist/hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning or night hours till February 20.

In view of the rains and hailstorm forecasts, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly in the next week.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th February 2026 11:52 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button