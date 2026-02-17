Hyderabad to get first unseasonal rains, hailstorms of 2026; IMD forecasts mist

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana need to get ready for the first unseasonal rains and hailstorms of 2026, apart from India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted misty conditions.
The rains of up to 20–40 mm are expected in the next week.
Thunderstorms expected
As per a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, thunderstorms are expected across Telangana on February 22, 23, and 24.
Hyderabad, Warangal, Siddipet, Khammam, Karimnagar, Suryapet, Bhadrachalam, and other districts are likely to witness rains and hailstorms along with IMD forecasted misty conditions.
“Rainfall accumulation can be 20–40 mm at a few places,” he forecast.
IMD Hyderabad issues no alert for rains, hailstorm
Though the weather department has forecast mist/hazy conditions, it has not issued any alert.
As per the department’s prediction, the mist/hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning or night hours till February 20.
In view of the rains and hailstorm forecasts, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly in the next week.