Hyderabad to get first unseasonal rains, hailstorms of 2026; IMD forecasts mist

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana need to get ready for the first unseasonal rains and hailstorms of 2026, apart from India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted misty conditions.

The rains of up to 20–40 mm are expected in the next week.

Thunderstorms expected

As per a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, thunderstorms are expected across Telangana on February 22, 23, and 24.

Hyderabad, Warangal, Siddipet, Khammam, Karimnagar, Suryapet, Bhadrachalam, and other districts are likely to witness rains and hailstorms along with IMD forecasted misty conditions.

“Rainfall accumulation can be 20–40 mm at a few places,” he forecast.

UNSEASONAL RAINS – UPDATE 2



Dear people of Telangana, get ready for first unseasonal rains and THUNDERSTORMS of this year



Feb 22 – SCATTERED STORMS expected in North, East TG belt from Adilabad to Mulugu via Jagitial, Mancherial



Feb 23-24 – SCATTERED STORMS expected in entire… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 17, 2026

IMD Hyderabad issues no alert for rains, hailstorm

Though the weather department has forecast mist/hazy conditions, it has not issued any alert.

As per the department’s prediction, the mist/hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning or night hours till February 20.

Also Read Schools in Hyderabad to shift to half-day schedule

In view of the rains and hailstorm forecasts, the residents need to plan their travel accordingly in the next week.