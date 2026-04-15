Charminar extortion racket: Police crack down on ‘hidden tax’ on shopkeepers

Hyderabad: The Charminar Police on Wednesday, April 15, issued a “final warning” to people involved in illegal “mamool” collection – extortion from shopkeepers and street vendors – in the area, saying any violation would invite immediate arrest and remand.

The warning came during a counselling session conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Charminar) Kiran Khare, attended by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Charminar Chandra Shekhar and Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Babu.

All identified individuals were warned to immediately stop extortion and intimidation, the police said, adding that violations would result in the opening of rowdy sheets, registration of criminal cases and remand.

While issuing the warning, police also said those involved would be given a final opportunity to reform and adopt lawful means of livelihood.

Separately, shopkeepers and vendors in the area were directed to maintain discipline, such as avoiding encroachments, preventing obstruction to traffic and keeping the surroundings clean, in the interest of preserving Charminar’s functioning as a key tourist destination.

The Charminar Police reiterated zero tolerance towards extortion and urged the public to cooperate in maintaining law and order in the area.