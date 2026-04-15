Telangana govt to renovate Hyderabad’s Kamans, beautify historic sites

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday, April 15, visited iconic landmarks of the city, including the Charminar and Chowmahalla Palace, and directed swift restoration and world-class upgrades for the sites.

The minister visited Charminar and its surrounding areas with MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali and gave several suggestions, such as developing the fountain there in an attractive manner and beautifying the monument’s surroundings to enhance tourist appeal.

The minister said that the government has sanctioned Rs 3.64 crore for the restoration of Machli Kaman and asked for tenders to be called soon. He also asked to speed up the renovation works of Share-e-Batil Kaman.

Later, the minister toured the Qutb Shahi Tombs complex, Katora House and Khazana Building Museum along with MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and inspected ongoing work there.

Also Read Historic Town Hall, now Legislative Council inaugurated after restoration

He also reviewed the progress of the proposed ropeway project from Qutb Shahi Tombs to Golconda Fort and asked for a detailed project report (DPR) to be prepared as soon as the permissions are sought.

Jupally Rao instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to remove waste around Katora House and develop the site as a tourist destination. He asked for a shopping complex like the Lad Bazaar to be established near Golconda and a Khadi exhibition to be organised at the Khazana Building Museum.

“We are developing tourist centres across the state through the new tourism policy that has been formulated. Employment opportunities for locals will increase as the government undertakes public-private partnerships to improve infrastructure facilities of the tourist sites,” the minister said.