Historic Town Hall, now Legislative Council inaugurated after restoration

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, March 8, inaugurated the Nizam-era state legislature called Town Hall, which now houses the Telangana Legislative Council. The heritage building had been in disuse and was restored by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC).

“We at AKTC are delighted to complete the conservation of the 1905 Assembly building in Hyderabad.

This 60000 sqft building had been abandoned a few decades ago and will henceforth once again serve as the state Council,” said a statement from AKTC.

The conservation work was done using traditional material and building craft techniques by master craftsmen required extensive repairs to the jack arch vaulted roof, removing some of the inappropriate building additions. Major structural repairs, reconstruction of missing architecture elements etc was all done in a record 18 months.

The AKTC in Hyderabad has also restored and transformed the Qutb Shahi Tombs complex, where the founders of the city, the Qutb Shahis of Golconda (1518-1687) are buried. The organisation is also currently working on the Paigah tombs as well, where the members of the Paigah family are buried.

The historic Town Hall dates back to 1905 when ts foundation was laid during the reign of Mahbub Ali Khan (1869-1911). It was completed during the time of his son and the last Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan (1911-48) in 1913. It was designed in the Indo-sarcenic form of architecture and is adjacent to the Public Gardens as well.

With the Council sessions being held in the old Town Hall building, it will bring back debates and discussions on affairs of the state as it once did during the period of the Nizams.