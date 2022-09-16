Charminar pedestrianisation: MAUD spl chief secretary holds talks with Aga Khan trust

Hyderabad: MA&UD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Friday held talks with representatives of the Aga Khan Trust to revive the Charminar Pedestrianisation project. The Quli Qutb Shah Development Authority (QQSUDA) and the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) will be spearheading the project, MA&UD informed in a press note.

“Charminar Pedestrianization Project was initiated in 1998 by GHMC. However, owing to the slow progress of the project without an Integrated Social and Economic strategy, the minister for MA&UD, Government of Telangana, KT Rama Rao has embarked on initiating the “Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalization Plan,” the press note from the department read.

“In order to revive the “#Charminar pedestrianisation Project” meaningfully, had discussions with Luios Monreal, DG Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC). Economic integration of stakeholders/hawkers is integral. We plan to do it with AKTC & ThinkCity (Hamdan) @KTRTRS @asadowaisi,” the tweet read.

Bestowing renewed impetus and looking beyond Architectural Restoration, the “Charminar Historical Precinct Revitalization Plan” will be a comprehensive master plan integrated with a social and economic revitalization plan to ensure sustainable development of the historic precinct, MA&UD said.