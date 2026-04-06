Charter flight snag at Hyderabad airport, operations briefly hit

Hyderabad: A charter flight taking off from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad suffered a technical snag on Sunday, April 5, causing a temporary disruption in flights.

According to Hyderabad airport officials, the aircraft with registry VT-REM, en route to Raipur, faced a snag while taking off from the main runway.

The aircraft was subsequently towed away, and operations resumed as per schedule. Meanwhile, a few outgoing flights waited at the taxiway during the incident. One of the flights performed a go-around, although operations were otherwise unaffected.

According to local reports, the aircraft landed from Raipur at about 1:30 pm and had a handful of passengers aboard, including a patient being escorted by doctors.

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Other such incidents at Hyderabad airport

There have been reports of technical malfunctions resulting in flight delays in the past at the Hyderabad airport.

On January 5, an Air India Express flight was cancelled due to a technical snag and returned to the terminal, with over 130 passengers on board.

In February, a flight bound for Singapore had to turn back shortly after take-off due to a technical fault. The flight landed safely with all passengers aboard.

In another incident earlier, a SpiceJet flight turned back after taking off from the Hyderabad airport due to a technical problem. However, despite these incidents, the airport authorities have asserted that proper precautions keep passengers safe.