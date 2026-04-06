Six Hyderabad youths who traveled to Nepal for jobs end up in trouble

Hyderabad: Six youths from Hyderabad who travelled to Nepal for jobs ended up in trouble after police raided the company where they were working.

Their families are now seeking help for their safe return to India.

Hyderabad youths travelled to Nepal for jobs

As per the reports, the youths, who are identified as Syed Majid, Sajid Omer Syed, Mohammed Imran, Mir Khaled Hussain, Razak Mohammed, and Ramadagiri, had travelled to Nepal for jobs.

A person from Hyderabad hired them to work as salesmen and customer care staff in a company named Sheertel Holidays.

For the past three months, they were receiving regular salaries. However, on March 17, Nepal police conducted a raid at the company’s office in Mahalaxmi Municipality in Lalitpur district.

Also Read Saree swing turns fatal for teen girl in Hyderabad’s Malakpet

During the raid, around 40 people, including Hyderabad youths who were doing their jobs, and the company owner, Bibek Regmi, were taken into custody in Nepal.

Reports suggest that Nepali nationals were later released, but the six Indian youths are still being held.

Appeal to MEA

Raising concern over the issue, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan said that the families of the detained youths are under stress and are requesting support.

He has urged External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to instruct the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to step in.

Reportedly, the youths were just employees and were not directly involved in any fraudulent activities.