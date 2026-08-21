Charter plane carrying eight crashes in United States

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
National Transportation Safety Board
NTSB

Alaska: A charter plane carrying eight people crashed Thursday, August 20, near a remote radar site in western Alaska, a federal official said.

Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region chief, said two pilots and six passengers were on board. He did not immediately have details on their status.

The plane took off from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed early Thursday afternoon on approach to Cape Newenham, he said.

Subhan Bakery

The information received so far is preliminary, he said.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Centre said it launched a search-and-rescue mission after receiving a report of an “aircraft incident” near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site. It said it would release additional information as it became available and did not respond to questions.

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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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