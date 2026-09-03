ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude face widespread outages; AWS also hit

New Delhi: Major artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude, experienced significant service disruptions on Thursday, September 3, affecting thousands of users globally, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

The disruption also appeared to impact Grok and Amazon Web Services (AWS). According to data from Downdetector, reports of outages began surging in the evening (IST), with users flagging issues ranging from total website inaccessibility to internal server errors when attempting to generate AI responses.

For OpenAI, the tracking site showed a sharp spike in reports, with users noting that both ChatGPT web interface and mobile application were unresponsive. Similar patterns were observed for Google Gemini and Claude AI, where users encountered Gateway Timeout messages and failed prompts.

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OpenAI’s status page acknowledged issues and elevated errors across ChatGPT and Codex.

“We have applied the mitigation and monitoring the recovery,” it said.

Anthropic said it has identified the cause of elevated errors on requests to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1, and Claude Opus 5 and is working on a fix.

It later updated that the only affected models remaining are Opus 4.8 and Opus 5. Rest of the models have recovered to the baseline error rate.