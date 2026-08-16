ChatGPT helps Goa man find lost footwear outside Ujjain Temple

Panaji: Proving that artificial intelligence can find goofy solutions to routine problems, a Goa-based man used ChatGPT to resolve every temple visitor’s challenge: finding one specific pair of shoes in a sea of footwear.

Shubhang Borkar turned his phone into a scanning device outside the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, sharing snapshots of footwear with the chatbot until it flagged his missing pair.

Borkar shared a video of his AI experiment titled “Used ChatGPT to find my lost clogs” on Instagram four days ago.

ChatGPT to the rescue: Goa man uses AI hack to find lost footwear outside Ujjain temple



Proving that artificial intelligence can find goofy solutions to routine problems, a Goa-based man used ChatGPT to resolve every temple visitor's challenge: finding one specific pair of shoes… pic.twitter.com/E9EYxDHIKM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 16, 2026

The video shows how Borkar, who described himself as “hacker on weekdays (cybersec), explorer on weekends”, used the AI chatbot to identify his footwear after failing to pick it out from the crowded shoe racks outside the temple.

In the video, he first shot rows of footwear around him, highlighting how difficult it was to distinguish one pair from another, and then opened ChatGPT and uploaded pictures of his shoes along with a separate image showing what his clogs looked like.

Borkar informed the chatbot that he was at the Mahakal Temple and had lost his clogs among the footwear left outside, and asked it to scan the footwear and identify his pair.

As the search continued, he sent photographs of different sections of the racks, allowing ChatGPT to analyse them for a possible match.

After studying the images, the AI tool finally directed him towards a specific pair.

The video shows how an otherwise frustrating search for missing footwear outside a crowded temple turned into an unusual real-world use of AI.