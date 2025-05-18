ChatGPT picks top 10 handsome Bollywood actors of 2025

Mumbai: Bollywood is not just a film industry — it’s a feeling, a craze that millions of fans around the world connect with. From romantic songs to big dance numbers, powerful stories to unforgettable characters, Bollywood has made its mark globally. And one of the biggest reasons behind its success? The charming, talented, and stylish actors who light up the screen.

Fans all over the world admire Bollywood actors not just for their acting skills, but also for their looks, fashion, and personality. Their photos trend on social media, their dialogues are quoted in everyday conversations, and their fan following stretches from India to countries across the globe.

At the same time, AI tools like ChatGPT have become a daily part of our lives. From writing emails and doing homework to helping with creative ideas and movie lists — ChatGPT is everywhere! It’s smart, fast, and keeps getting better every day. So today, we decided to mix Bollywood with AI and ask ChatGPT to pick the Top 10 Most Handsome Bollywood Actors in 2025.

Let’s see who made it to the list!

ChatGPT Picks Top 10 Most Handsome Bollywood Actors in 2025

1. Hrithik Roshan

2. Ranveer Singh

3.Ranbir Kapoor

4. Shahid Kapoor

5. Sidharth Malhotra

6. Vicky Kaushal

7. Tiger Shroff

8. Kartik Aaryan

9. Ayushmann Khurrana

10. Varun Dhawan

These actors are not just good-looking, they also bring talent, charm, and style to the big screen. They’ve won hearts with their work, and now they’ve made it to ChatGPT’s Top 10 Handsome Bollywood Actors of 2025.

Who’s your favorite on this list? Or is someone missing? Let us know!