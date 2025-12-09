Cheated and forced to fight in Russia, Mohammed Ahmed is home

Hyderabad: Mohammed Ahmed, who was allegedly cheated by a Mumbai agent under the pretext of getting a job in Russia, but instead found himself fighting alongside the Russian Army, has reportedly safely returned to Hyderabad.

On October 16, Ahmed released a selfie video pleading with the Indian Government to bring him back to his hometown. A resident of Khairatabad, he said he was duped by Adil, owner of Mumbai-based Trust Consultancy, after being promised a construction job in Russia.

Believing in Adil and the prospects of working abroad, Ahmed departed India on April 25. However, his dreams soon crashed and soon found himself fighting against the Ukrainian soldiers along the border.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson, Amjed Ullah Khan, met Ahmed’s family and raised the issue with Union minister for external affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam, and the Embassy of India in Moscow, urging them to rescue him as soon as possible.

On an early Tuesday morning, Mohammed Ahmed has reportedly returned to his mother, wife and two little children.