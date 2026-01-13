Hyderabad: Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla, famous for hits like “Tauba Tauba,” is at the center of a major controversy. A US-based artist, known as msgorimusic on Instagram and part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym, has accused Aujla of cheating on his wife, Palak Aujla. She claims they were in a private relationship, unaware that Aujla was already married to Palak.

Allegations and Suppression Claims

The artist revealed that after the relationship ended, she felt “silenced and publicly shamed” by Aujla and his team. She alleges that his team tried to suppress her voice by spreading false information online. According to the artist, police in Canada and the US are investigating the matter. In an Instagram post, she shared how she was targeted and misrepresented, saying, “This year has taught me a lot about being lied about in the media. It’s made me realize how much my voice matters.”

Ms Gori’s Statement and Public Reaction

The artist, who goes by the name Ms Gori, has continued to speak out on social media. She shared that when the truth is spoken, those who benefit from silence become uncomfortable. Ms Gori added that many women have been manipulated and shamed, and she refuses to participate in this pattern any longer. Her supporters argue that her claims deserve serious attention.

Karan Aujla and His Wife Palak Aujla

Karan Aujla married Palak Aujla, a Canada-based makeup artist and entrepreneur, in 2023. The couple had been in a relationship for nearly a decade before getting married. Palak Aujla runs a beauty salon called Maison Palké in Canada. Despite the allegations, Karan Aujla has not publicly commented on the situation.

The controversy surrounding Aujla has taken social media by storm, with fans and commentators weighing in on the issue. However, with no official statement from Aujla or his representatives, the situation remains unresolved. The artist, Ms Gori, has promised to release a detailed statement soon, further fueling public curiosity.