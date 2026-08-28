Cheating claims rock Divya Agarwal’s marriage, divorce on cards

Mumbai: Reality television rivalries rarely end with the show, and Bhavya Singh appears to have reopened her feud with Divya Agarwal in explosive fashion.

The Splitsvilla fame contestant has made serious allegations against Divya’s husband, Apurva Padgaonkar, calling him a “cheater” during a recent podcast. Bhavya claimed that she had previously warned Divya about her husband, but the Bigg Boss OTT winner allegedly refused to believe her.

“Her husband is a cheater. You knew your husband was cheating on you, but you trusted your husband, not me,” Bhavya said.

She further alleged that Apurva was sending his photographs to other women even on the day of his engagement to Divya. However, Bhavya did not share any evidence supporting the allegation during the viral clip.

Apurva Padgaonkar and Divya Agarwal (Instagram)

The reality TV personality did not stop there. She claimed that Divya was now collecting proof against her husband and used harsh words while commenting on the situation.

Bhavya then dragged Divya’s former boyfriend, Varun Sood, into the controversy, saying, “Varun Sood ka karma muh pe mila hai. Varun should be happy.”

For the unversed, Divya and Varun were in a relationship for several years before announcing their breakup. Divya later married businessman Apurva Padgaonkar in February 2024.

This is not the first time Bhavya has commented on Divya’s marriage. During The 50, she accused Divya of living separately from her husband and made several personal remarks against her. Divya later confirmed that she and Apurva maintain separate homes but insisted that it was a mutual decision based on their need for personal space, not a sign of trouble in their marriage.

Bhavya’s latest comments have once again placed Divya and Apurva’s relationship under the spotlight. Neither Divya nor Apurva has responded to the fresh allegations featured in the viral post. Until they do, Bhavya’s explosive claims remain unverified.