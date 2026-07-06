Mumbai: A new day, another celebrity relationship has found itself under the social media spotlight. This time, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is at the centre of breakup rumours after his fiancee, Akriti Agarwal, shared cryptic Instagram posts about being “cheated,” leaving fans speculating about trouble in their relationship.

The rumours began after Akriti posted emotional message on Instagram, claiming that she had been “cheated so many times.” While she did not mention Prithvi Shaw or anyone by name, the posts quickly went viral, with many social media users linking them to the cricketer.

“I got cheated on so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can’t believe that after taking one step ahead,” one of the alleged posts read. In another, she reportedly wrote, “Everything is true; every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him.” The posts have since been reportedly deleted.

Despite the online speculation, there has been no official confirmation of a split. Akriti continues to follow Prithvi Shaw on Instagram, and photos from their engagement earlier this year remain visible on both their social media profiles.

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal got engaged in March 2026 after dating for several years. Akriti is an actress and social media influencer who has frequently been seen with the cricketer at public events and on social media.

Prithvi Shaw’s cricket front and previous controversy

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw’s professional career has also been under scrutiny. Once regarded as one of India’s brightest cricketing talents, he has not represented the national team for five years and has fallen out of contention in both the IPL and domestic cricket. His last competitive appearance came in the Ranji Trophy on January 29.

Shaw has also faced controversies off the field. In 2023, he was involved in a widely reported altercation with social media influencer Sapna Gill, which resulted in a legal dispute. In 2025, a Mumbai court imposed a fine on Shaw after he failed to file a reply in a molestation case filed by Gill. Shaw later denied the allegations, claiming the case was an attempt to damage his reputation.

As of now, neither Prithvi Shaw nor Akriti Agarwal has publicly addressed the cheating rumours, and the speculation remains unverified.