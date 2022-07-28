Check Akshay Kumar’s annual income and fee per movie

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most successful, hardworking and sincere stars we have in the Indian film industry. He has been entertaining us with his films ever since he put his foot forward in the acting career.

In his over 30 years of career, Akki has appeared in over 100 films. Today, he is one of the highest paid and richest actors across the globe. According to reports, his net worth is over Rs 2000 crores.

‘Highest Tax-Payer Of India’

Akshay was recently felicitated by the Income Tax department as the ‘highest taxpayer’ in the country. An honorary certificate for Akshay from the Income Tax Department went viral on the Internet.

According to haters, some journalists, fans of othr actors he is not a Global superstar, he don't have HGOTY, not much BB, he is Canadian and many more things but still he is paying highest income tax thn rest of the industry from last 5 years..😌



In this write-up, let’s have a look at Akshay Kumar earnings annually, per month, per movie, brand endorsements and other appearances.

Akshay Kumar’s Annual Income

According to a report in GQ India, the Kesari actor’s annual income stands at Rs 486cr. Reportedly, he earns around Rs 50cr per month. Scroll ahead and check his remuneration per project and other earnings.

Akshay Kumar’s Fee Per Movie

Akki’s fee per movie is now over Rs 100cr. He has reportedly taken more than Rs 100 crores for his last releases Bell Bottom and Bachchhan Paandey. For Samrat Prithviraj, he charged Rs 60 crores. According to Financial Express report, Akshay Kumar charges Rs 2-3 crore for every endorsement.

What’s on his work front?

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Raksha Bandhan’, which is scheduled to release on August 11. Apart from this, he also a part of ‘Selfiee’, which will be out on February 24, 2023. Akshay will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya’s Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’.