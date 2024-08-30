Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s first salary, less than Rs 1000

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, famous for his amazing performances and countless hit movies. He lives in a beautiful mansion called ‘Jalsa’ in Mumbai’s Juhu area, a sign of his great success both in his career and financially. But before reaching these heights, Amitabh faced many challenges.

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16, Amitabh shared memories from his early days, revealing the tough times he went through before becoming a superstar. He talked about his life before joining the film industry when he was working in Kolkata. At that time, he lived in a small apartment with seven other people and earned just Rs 400 per month. The living situation was tough—there were only two beds, so they often argued about who would sleep on the beds and who would have to sleep on the floor.

Amitabh Bachchan (Instagram)

Amitabh recalled, “We were eight people in one room, and despite the difficulties, we had a lot of fun. With just two beds, some of us had to sleep on the floor. We often argued playfully about who would get to sleep on the bed, but we all managed to stay happy together.”

These tough times didn’t break his spirit; instead, they made him stronger and more determined to succeed. After his time in Kolkata, Amitabh moved to Mumbai to try his luck in acting. He made his acting debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani, but it was films like Anand and Bombay To Goa, followed by the blockbuster Zanjeer, that made him a superstar.

Now, more than fifty years later, Amitabh Bachchan is still one of the most respected and hardworking actors in the industry. Even in his 80s, he continues to work tirelessly and has won the admiration of fans and fellow actors alike. In addition to acting, he has also been the popular host of Kaun Banega Crorepati for 15 seasons, connecting with audiences across the country.

Amitabh’s recent role in Kalki 2898 AD has been widely praised, and he is set to appear in more exciting projects, including Section 84 and the Tamil action film Vettaiyan, where he will team up with Rajinikanth again after 33 years, a reunion that has thrilled fans.