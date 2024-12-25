Check out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Netflix release date

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the third installment of the successful franchise had a stellar box office run after its theatrical release on November 1

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th December 2024 6:41 pm IST
Mumbai: The highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 27. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the third installment of the successful franchise had a stellar box office run after its theatrical release on November 1.

Netflix India confirmed the OTT debut of the film through a thrilling Instagram post. In a teaser video, Kartik Aaryan was seen in a suspenseful scene, running from an invisible force before crashing into the camera.

The spooky clip featured Netflix’s signature Tudum sound and the caption, “TUDUM: @kartikaaryan has an X-mas surprise for you! Coming soon.” The video concluded with the premiere date, December 27, igniting excitement among fans.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues the legacy of the much-loved franchise, following Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). The film boasts an impressive cast, including Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role from the original, alongside Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, the film blends spine-chilling moments with comedic twists. The film received both critical acclaim and commercial success, making it one of the standout releases of the year.

