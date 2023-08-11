Check out Tamannaah’s “mind ‘blueing” comment for Vijay Varma’s new pics

Mumbai: Rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are seizing every opportunity to appear in public together and post positive comments about one another on social media.

Vijay Varma treated fans with stylish pictures of himself in a blue blazer. However, it was Tamannaah’s comment that caught the attention of the netizens.

Taking to Instagram, Vijay shared a series of dapper pictures and captioned it, “Caption de do pls.”

In the photo, the actor is seen wearing a blue blazer and white T-shirt with matching pants.

In no time, Tamannaah chimed in the comment section and wrote, “Mind blueing.”

A fan commented, “Aaj phir jeene ki tammanah hai.”

Another commented, “hamari yahi Tamanna he ki aap hamesha aise hi muskurate rahe.”

For the last few months, there has been speculation that Vijay and Tamannaah have been dating. They have been spotted together on multiple occasions.

Although they haven’t spoken about their link-up, on the work front, the two worked together in ‘Lust Stories 2’.

In the coming months, Vijay will be seen in ‘Mirzapur 3’. He is also a part of ‘Devotion of Suspect X’, in which he co-stars with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. He also gas ‘Murder Mubarak’ opposite Sara Ali Khan in Kitty.

Tamannaah, on the other hand, will be seen in ‘Jailer’ and Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial venture ‘Vedaa’.