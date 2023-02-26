Check out the new Zamzam water bottles launched in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: With the holy month of Ramzan just around the corner, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) launched new bottles of Zamzam water for distribution to pilgrims arriving in Makkah and Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The General Presidency for Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Abdul Rahman Al Sudais launched the new packages of Zamzam water at a ceremony attended by senior officials at the state agency in charge of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah on Thursday, February 24, 2023.

A new 270-ml glass bottle design for Zamzam water is replaced. Prior to this a 200-ml plastic bottle was used.

Photo: Twitter

Al Sudais stressed the importance of observing health precautions while distributing water bottles.

He explained the need for service provided should be commensurate with the “value of this blessed water” and the keen interest shown by the Saudi government in serving both mosques and worshippers.

Al Sudais expressed his thanks and appreciation to the employees of the Zamzam Watering Department for their efforts.

About Zamzam water

The Zamzam well is located in Makkah al-Mukarramah, 21 meters east of Kaaba. It has an ancient history dating back to thousands of years. Being 30 meters deep, it holds a high spiritual value for Muslims who drink it, based on the hadiths of the Prophet saying that “Zamzam water is for what he drank.”

Zamzam water is of great value to Muslims and they usually drink it in the hope of overall wellbeing.