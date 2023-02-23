Saudi: Robot well versed in 11 languages to receive visitors coming for Holy Kaaba Kiswah

The robot's ability to recognize basic emotions, faces, and vocal interaction with visitors through touch and hand movement.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2023 5:10 pm IST
Robot speaks 11 languages to receive visitors at King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswah
Photo: ReasahAlharmain/Twitter

Riyadh: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, announced the provision of a robot that speaks eleven languages to receive visitors to the King Abdul Aziz Complex for the Kiswah of the Holy Kaaba, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to the presidency, the task of the robot is to welcome visitors and introduce the services provided in the complex.

Also Read
Meet Sarah, Saudi Arabia’s first interactive robot

Among its most important features is that it speaks eleven languages, and has the ability to recognize basic emotions, faces, and vocal interaction with visitors through touch and hand movement.

It weighs 29 kg, its battery life is 8 hours, and it needs the same amount of charging time, and its speed is 3 kilometer per hour, and it can run without stopping when it is connected to electricity.

The authority stated that the robot aims to promote the use of technologies that support the direction of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The authority has previously launched robots to serve visitors of the Two Holy Mosques during the past two years, most notably the robot of recitations, sermons, the call to prayer, the distribution of Zamzam water bottles, the disinfection and sterilization robot, the fatwa robot, the smart purification robot, and the Kaaba surface cleaning robot.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2023 5:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button