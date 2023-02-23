Saudi: Robot well versed in 11 languages to receive visitors coming for Holy Kaaba Kiswah

Riyadh: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, announced the provision of a robot that speaks eleven languages to receive visitors to the King Abdul Aziz Complex for the Kiswah of the Holy Kaaba, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

According to the presidency, the task of the robot is to welcome visitors and introduce the services provided in the complex.

Among its most important features is that it speaks eleven languages, and has the ability to recognize basic emotions, faces, and vocal interaction with visitors through touch and hand movement.

It weighs 29 kg, its battery life is 8 hours, and it needs the same amount of charging time, and its speed is 3 kilometer per hour, and it can run without stopping when it is connected to electricity.

The authority stated that the robot aims to promote the use of technologies that support the direction of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The authority has previously launched robots to serve visitors of the Two Holy Mosques during the past two years, most notably the robot of recitations, sermons, the call to prayer, the distribution of Zamzam water bottles, the disinfection and sterilization robot, the fatwa robot, the smart purification robot, and the Kaaba surface cleaning robot.