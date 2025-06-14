If you are a hardcore Vijay Deverakonda fan and wondered what his favourite food might be, you can now find the answer sizzling at MexaRosa. The Banjara Hills-based restaurant in Hyderabad has just launched a new line of smash burgers, calling them the actor’s favourites, and they are already turning heads.

What makes this launch even more exciting is that it is done in collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda’s lifestyle brand, Rwdy Club. Known for its edgy, street-smart aesthetic, Rowdy Club brings its bold personality into the world of food for the first time through this partnership with MexaRosa. The result? A menu that combines celebrity taste with serious flavour.

What to expect from this menu?

Starting at Rs. 399, the menu offers six indulgent options, including two vegetarian and four non-vegetarian burgers. The lineup features something for everyone, but the real stars are the Tender Lamb Burger, the fiery Chicken Sizzler Burger, and the hearty Veggies Classic Burger.

Cooked to perfection and smashed for that crispy-edged, juicy bite, these burgers are a big upgrade from your average fast-food fix. Whether you’re in it for the meat or looking for a solid veg option, MexaRosa’s new menu promises to bring Vijay-style indulgence to your plate.