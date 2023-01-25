Check out Vijay Deverakonda’s massive net worth

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda is currently one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. The actor burst into stardom following a humongous success of Arjun Reddy where he played a lovelorn doctor with anger management issues.

Following its grand success, Vijay Deverakonda has done plenty more things to win over the hearts of the masses. His swagger activity on social media be it his uber cool show of his fashion quotient or heartwarming regards to his fans, the actor seems to be doing it all just right.

The Liger is making the headlines once again and this time not for the movie but for turning sportpreneur and will be the Hyderabad BlackHawks volleyball team’s new co-owner.

Taking to his Instagram to make the announcement, Deverakonda said: “I bought part of a sports team: Hyderabad Blackhawk’s. A deadly fierce team! So happy to be part of this beautiful, pacy, explosive sport — Volleyball. We hope to make the Telugu states proud and win the Prime Volleyball League’s 2023 season.”

According to reports, the actor has spent a whopping amount of Rs 160 crore to get the shares in the team.

This is not the first venture of the liger star as his investments are in Hill Entertainment which is a production company and a clothing line called Rowdy Wear. And now, his net worth has become the talking point for his fans considering all his above mentioned big investments.

Vijay Deverakonda Net Worth

According to multiple reports, Vijay’s net worth is estimated to be over Rs. 55 crore, all of which can be attributed to his career as a film actor. He also endorses for a few brands, which adds to his income.

The actor charges more than Rs 12 crore as his remuneration per movie. However, he is said to have charged Rs. 35 crores as remuneration for his last pan-India film ‘Liger’.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently working on his upcoming Tollywood movie Jana Gana Mana directed by Puri Jagannadh. He also has Kushi which is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and the female lead of the film is Samantha Ruth Prabhu.



