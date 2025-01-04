Check Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree combined net worth

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have been a favorite couple since their marriage in December 2020. However, recent actions like unfollowing each other on Instagram and deleting photos have raised questions about their relationship. Fans are now wondering if their love story is coming to an end.

How Their Journey Began

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Chahal joined her online dance classes. Their friendship quickly grew into love, and they got married in a beautiful ceremony. Their relationship was admired for its charm and positivity.

Dhanashree Verma Net Worth

Dhanashree started as a dentist but followed her passion for dance. Her YouTube channel, featuring energetic dance videos, made her famous. She has also worked with Bollywood stars and runs her own dance academy. With a net worth of Rs. 24 crores, she is now preparing for her debut in a Telugu movie.

Yuzvendra Chahal Net Worth

Chahal is one of India’s top cricketers and a key player in the IPL. His bowling skills have earned him recognition, and he is close to reaching 200 wickets in the tournament. With a net worth of Rs. 45 crores, he is admired for his talent on the field.

The combined net worth of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma is estimated to be around Rs.70 crores.

In 2023, rumors of problems in their marriage surfaced when Dhanashree removed “Chahal” from her Instagram name, and Chahal posted a cryptic message saying, “New life loading.” While they denied issues at the time, their recent actions, like unfollowing each other, have made fans speculate that a split might be near.

Dhanashree is staying busy with her career, appearing in dance shows and working on her first movie. She has also spoken out against online trolling, urging people to be kinder on social media. Meanwhile, Chahal is focused on cricket and preparing for the IPL 2024 season.