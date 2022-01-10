Checkpoints installed at Telangana-Maharashtra border amid Covid surge

Hyderabad: With the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on the rise, the Telangana Health Department has installed checkpoints at the inter-state border in collaboration with revenue and police officers.

The Nizamabad’s Bodhan revenue division shares the border with Maharashtra at three points— Salura, Pothangal, and Kandakurthi— where checkpoints have now been installed.

Officials in the Kamareddy district have also set up a COVID-19 checkpoint at Salabathur village in Madnoor Mandal.

The aforementioned places are the entry points from Maharashtra into the district. Every day, a considerable number of individuals pass the state border.

In reality, some walk across the border for groceries, while others travel for medical purposes because the Bodhan division shares a border with Maharashtra.

Telangana medical and health officials are now not only performing COVID-19 tests at these checkpoints but also demanding vaccination information.

The Maharashtra state road transport corporation (MSRTC) and Telangana state road transport corporation (TSRTC) passengers are also being queried about their health and constantly monitored for symptoms while using public transport.

Telangana COVID-19 cases

Telangana on Sunday witnessed a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in the state in comparison with numbers from a day earlier. The development comes after days of continuous increase in new cases.

According to a bulletin from the Telangana government, 1673 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Sunday, as compared to 2606 on January 8, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases here to 6,94,030. The death toll rose to 4042, with one case of fatality and 13522 active cases, stated the official health bulletin.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 1165 of the total number of fresh cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri at 149, and Rangareddy at 123, and Sangareddy at 44.

A total of 330 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6,76,466.

Out of the 48583 samples tested, 13162 results are awaited, and the total number examined to date is recorded at 3,01,23,888.

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 44,388 new COVID-19 cases and 12 Covid related fatalities. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients in the state is 69,20,044.

In the state, there are 2,02,259 active cases. The Omicron variant has infected 207 people in the state. BJ Medical College reported 155 of them, whereas the National Institute of Virology recorded 52.

At the moment, 10,76,996 persons are under home quarantine, while 2614 are in institutional quarantine.

The city of Mumbai reported 19,474 instances in the previous 24 hours, a little decrease from the previous day’s total of 20,318. The city recorded seven Covid fatalities.