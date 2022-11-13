Chef CZN Burak opens restaurant in Doha

Doha: Celebrity chef Ozdemir Burak, who is popularly known as CZN Burak worldwide, inaugurated on Thursday evening his latest restaurant in the Qatari capital, Doha, in conjunction with the start of the World Cup football tournament, Anadolu Agency reported.

The opening witnessed a large participation of Qatari citizens, businessmen, media professionals and celebrities.

Buraq was seen in the mall where the new branch is located, and hundreds of people gathered around him to take memorial photos with him, shake hands and welcome him.

In a statement to Anadolu Agency, Burak Ozdemir said, “We are in Doha today to open our new branch shortly before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.”

He added, “I am very happy with this opening. This is a Turkish brand, and it is a sign for the Turkish people. I, as your brother, will do everything in my power for a better work.”

He also said, “Throughout the World Cup we will host football stars and guests of Qatar.”

Also Read Saudi AlBaik launches 5 mobile restaurants for Qatar World Cup

Chef Burak Ozdemir

The Turkish chef, Buraq Ozdemir, is considered one of the most famous chefs, not only in Turkey, but also transcended it into Arab and the world.

Buraq is known for his agility while preparing food, and is not limited to preparing Turkish food only. He is also known for his constant smile and looking directly at the camera, even when using sharp knives.

Millions follow him on social media platforms and he is visited by celebrities from all over the world, to eat in the branches of his famous restaurant in Istanbul, in addition to the branches of his restaurants in some Arab countries.

It is noteworthy that Chef Burak previously hosted the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who visited his famous restaurant “Al-Madina” in Istanbul, where he served him lunch and desserts in his own way.

World Cup 2022 Qatar

Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup 2022 between November 20 and December 18, with the participation of 32 teams.

This is the first time that a country in the Middle East and the Arab world hosts the most famous and largest national football tournament.