Chennai open tennis tournament

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 14th September 2022 9:06 am IST
Chennai open tennis tournament
Chennai: Germany's Tatjana Maria plays during her singles round of 32 match against Indias Ankita Raina at the Chennai Open tennis tournament, at SDAT tennis stadium in Chennai, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Chennai: India’s Karman Thandi plays during her singles round of 32 match against France’s Chloe Paquet at the Chennai Open tennis tournament, at SDAT tennis stadium in Chennai, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Thandi won the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Chennai: France’s Chloe Paquet plays during her singles round of 32 match against India’s Karman Thandi at the Chennai Open tennis tournament, at SDAT tennis stadium in Chennai, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Chennai: India’s Karman Thandi plays during her singles round of 32 match against France’s Chloe Paquet at the Chennai Open tennis tournament, at SDAT tennis stadium in Chennai, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Thandi won the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Chennai: Switzerlands Joanne Zuger plays during her singles round of 32 match against Canadas Eugenie Bouchard at the Chennai Open tennis tournament, at SDAT tennis stadium in Chennai, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Chennai: Canadas Eugenie Bouchard plays during her singles round of 32 match against Switzerlands Joanne Zuger at the Chennai Open tennis tournament, at SDAT tennis stadium in Chennai, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Bouchard won the match 7-6, 6-2.
Chennai: Germany’s Tatjana Maria plays during her singles round of 32 match against Indias Ankita Raina at the Chennai Open tennis tournament, at SDAT tennis stadium in Chennai, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Chennai: Indias Ankita Raina plays during her singles round of 32 match against Germany’s Tatjana Maria at the Chennai Open tennis tournament, at SDAT tennis stadium in Chennai, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Chennai: Indias Ankita Raina plays during her singles round of 32 match against Germany’s Tatjana Maria at the Chennai Open tennis tournament, at SDAT tennis stadium in Chennai, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Chennai: Germany’s Tatjana Maria plays during her singles round of 32 match against Indias Ankita Raina at the Chennai Open tennis tournament, at SDAT tennis stadium in Chennai, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Chennai: France’s Chloe Paquet plays during her singles round of 32 match against India’s Karman Thandi at the Chennai Open tennis tournament, at SDAT tennis stadium in Chennai, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Chennai: Russia’s Anastasia Gasanova plays during her singles round of 32 match against USA’s Alison Riske-Amritraj at the Chennai Open tennis tournament, at SDAT tennis stadium in Chennai, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button