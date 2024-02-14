Cheque bounce case: 1 yr jail for Tollywood biggie Bandla Ganesh

The court, however, allowed Bandla Ganesh one month’s time to file an appeal against the verdict in a higher court.

Published: 14th February 2024 5:19 pm IST
Tollywood producer and actor Bandla Ganesh. (Source: X)

Amaravati: A court in Andhra Pradesh has sentenced actor-producer and politician Bandla Ganesh to one year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case.

The second Additional Munsiff Magistrate in Ongole on Wednesday pronounced the orders in the case, awarding one year jail.

Bandla Ganesh had issued a cheque of Rs 95 lakh to one J. Venkateshwarlu towards loan repayment. When Venkateshwarlu deposited the cheque in the bank, it bounced due to lack of sufficient funds in Bandla Ganesh’s account.

Venkateshwarlu had filed a court case against the film producer. Bandla Ganesh was convicted in the case. Besides sentencing him to one year jail term, the court has directed him to pay Rs 95.10 lakh to the petitioner.

Bandla Ganesh, a resident of Telangana, had joined Congress party in 2018. He was also active in the party in the recent Assembly elections in Telangana.

The producer made movies like ‘Teen Maar’ and ‘Gabbar Singh’ with leading actor Pawan Kalyan. Though he considers Pawan Kalyan as his ‘guru’, he did not join the latter’s Jana Sena Party.

