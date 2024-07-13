Cherlapalli Railway Station set to become 4th largest in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Union minister for Coal, G Kishan Reddy informed that the Cherlapalli Railway Station works are at a 98% completion status and once the project is ready for the public, it will become the fourth largest railway station in Telangana.

“The station will alleviate the current congestion at Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Kacheguda railway stations. With a budget of Rs. 434 crores, the station will accommodate an additional 15 pairs of trains and feature 19 new lines,” he added.

The minister said that it will also enable passengers to easily interchange between long-distance trains and MMTS trains.

Modern amenities

The Cherlapalli railway station in Hyderabad is undergoing major upgrades and is expected to be ready in the next few weeks.

The new Rs 434 crore station is being developed as the fifth passenger terminal for the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin cities region.

The station will feature modern amenities, including a new station building with an architectural facade, six booking counters, separate waiting halls, an upper-class waiting area, and an executive lounge.

Four additional high-level platforms are being constructed, and the existing five platforms have been extended to accommodate full-length trains.

Two new foot-over bridges are also under construction.The station will have seven lifts and six escalators to facilitate passenger movement across the nine platforms.

Other facilities include a cafeteria, restaurant, restrooms, parking, bus bay, electronic display of train movements, and CCTV surveillance.

Cherlapalli is strategically located near the Outer Ring Road and is expected to reduce congestion at the existing terminals of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Kacheguda.

The station will also serve as an alternate coaching terminal, with plans to operate private train services directly from here.

The South Central Railway is also working on extending the suburban rail network from Cherlapalli towards Ghatkesar and eventually up to Yadadri.