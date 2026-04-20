Cherlapally station passengers’ unique battle on mosquitos: Swat, wave, survive

Hyderabad: The mosquito menace in Hyderabad has reached unusually high levels, with people taking extreme measures to protect themselves from their bites.

Passengers at Cherlapally Railway Station were filmed waving around various objects to ward off mosquitoes, with one man even bringing an agarbathi as a repellent.

Telugu social media influencer and content creator Maari Vicky, often recognised for his “Jr Dhanush” style, shared a video on April 19 from the railway station.

“I am here at the Cherlapally station for half an hour now. There are so many mosquitoes here. Let me show you how people are dealing with the mosquito trouble while waiting for the trains,” Vicky said, before showing footage of several people using their own different methods to fight off mosquito bites.

In one clip, a father-daughter duo are seen using long stalks of leaves and repeatedly waving them around. Women were captured on the video using their saris, hijabs and dupattas to keep mosquitoes away, while the men used handkerchiefs.

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At one point in the video, it looked as if almost every passenger on the platform was waving their cloths and leaves in perfect synchrony.

The clip ended with a man standing near the staircase while holding a mosquito agarbatti.

The video had many users commenting on the levity of the situation, with one person saying, “It is no longer Cherlapally, it is Dhomalapally now.”

Dhomalla translates to mosquito in Telugu.

Several videos of the mosquito menace in Hyderabad have gone viral, with a security guard recently filmed covered entirely in a net to shield himself from being bitten while on duty.