Amid mosquito menace in Hyderabad, security guard covers himself in net

Hyderabad: Faced with Hyderabad’s escalating mosquito crisis, a security guard was filmed wrapped in a mosquito net to shield himself from being bitten while on duty.

An undated video surfaced on social media on Wednesday, April 15, showing the “stark reality” of the city as the mosquito outbreak has intensified over the past few months.

Overwhelmed by a swarm of mosquitoes, an apartment security guard resorted to draping himself in a mosquito net during his night shift, as seen in the viral video.

When the woman recording the security guard asks about his attire, he replied, “I’m wearing it for mosquitoes.”

She then questioned whether the municipal officers are fumigating the area if the situation is so dire.

Also Read BRS MLA dons mosquito net outfit in protest over worsening civic menace

As the video gained traction online, many said it reflected the reality of the issue plaguing the Telangana capital.

Faced with Hyderabad's escalating mosquito crisis, a security guard was filmed wrapped in a mosquito net to shield himself from being bitten while on duty.



An undated video surfaced on social media on Wednesday, April 15, showing the "stark reality" of the city as the mosquito… pic.twitter.com/cNXWCWssCh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 15, 2026

BRS MLA dons mosquito net in protest

On April 2, Bharat Rashtri Samithi (BRS) LB Nagar MLA Devirreddy Sudheer Reddy had similarly donned an outfit made of mosquito net material in protest.

Speaking to the media, the MLA said, “The situation in Hyderabad has worsened so much that ‘the moment you open your mouth in Hyderabad, mosquitoes are flying into it. The public is being forced to take extreme steps. It seems like people will have to ‘stitch mosquito nets for themselves’.”

Earlier in January, a video showed a severe case of mosquito menace in Nekampur ward number 128 under the Manikonda municipality, where mosquitoes were swarming in large numbers. Angry residents alleged negligence by municipal officials and said they are spending their own money on preventative measures.