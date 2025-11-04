Chevella bus accident: AIMIM MLA meets injured at Vikarabad hospital

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali has visited Vikarabad government hospital to meet the persons who were injured in the Chevella bus accident.

Following the accident, injured passengers were rushed to hospitals for medical treatment.

19 passengers killed after lorry rams into bus

At least 19 people, including a 41-day-old girl child, were killed when a gravel-laden tipper lorry collided head-on with a government bus in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Monday, November 3.

On Monday morning at around 7 am, the lorry collided with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) vehicle near Chevella, about 50 kms from Hyderabad.

The TGSRTC said in a release that the tipper, loaded with gravel and hard stone chips, lost control while overtaking multiple vehicles, veering directly into the path of the oncoming bus.

Chevella bus accident is horrifying: Asaduddin Owaisi

Yesterday, following the accident, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on his X handle, wrote, “News of the #Chevella bus accident is horrifying. My prayers are with those injured and the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the accident victims are compensated, a thorough investigation is carried out and those responsible are punished”.

News of the #Chevella bus accident is horrifying. My prayers are with those injured and the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the accident victims are compensated, a thorough investigation is carried out and those responsible are punished. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 3, 2025

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government announced ex-gratia to the families of the victims.

Now, the AIMIM MLA has also visited the hospital.