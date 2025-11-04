Chevella tragedy: TGSRTC says driver not at fault, blames speeding tipper

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has issued a statement clarifying details about the fatal bus accident near Chevella, which claimed 19 lives.

Expressing deep shock and grief over the tragedy, the corporation said preliminary investigations revealed that overspeeding by a tipper lorry driver caused the collision.

According to the TGSRTC statement, the driver of the tipper lost control while negotiating a road curve at high speed, leading to the crash. The corporation emphasised that neither the TGSRTC bus nor its driver was responsible for the mishap.

Bus was in full fitness condition: TGSRTC

“The bus was in full fitness condition, and the driver had no previous record of accidents,” the statement said.

According to reports, the tipper, loaded with gravel, approached at a high speed and rammed into the bus near Chevella, which was heading from Tandur at 4:40 am as a Private Hire (PHB) Express service.

The impact crushed the front and left portions of the bus, with the overturning tipper’s gravel load falling onto passengers, causing multiple deaths, including that of the bus driver, Dastagiri.

TGSRTC MD Y Nagireddy, Hyderabad Zone Executive Director Khusro Shah Khan, In-charge (Operations) Executive Director Sridhar, and Rangareddy Regional Manager Srilatha visited the accident site and oversaw relief and rescue operations.