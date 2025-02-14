Chhaava: Know Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s paychecks

Mumbai: The much-awaited historical movie Chhaava hitting theaters today on February 14, 2025. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, the film tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal plays the lead role opposite Rashmika Mandanna, and fans are excited to see their performance.

But do you know how much Vicky, Rashmika and others charged to be a part of Chhaava? The movie has a strong cast, and their earnings are impressive.

Chhaava Star Cast & Their Salaries

1. Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj

Vicky Kaushal plays Sambhaji Maharaj and has charged Rs 10 crore for his role.

2. Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale

Rashmika plays Yesubai, the queen, and has earned Rs 4 crore.

3. Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb

Akshaye Khanna plays Aurangzeb, the Mughal emperor, and has received Rs 2 crore.

4. Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite

Ashutosh Rana plays Hambirrao Mohite, a Maratha military leader, and was paid Rss 80 lakh.

5. Divya Dutta as Soyarabai

Divya Dutta plays Soyarabai, Sambhaji’s stepmother, and has earned Rs 45 lakh.

Vicky Kaushal’s Training

Vicky trained hard for this movie. He learned horse riding, sword fighting, and stick fighting for six months. He also gained 25 kg for the role.

One difficult scene required his hands to be tied all night for a torture sequence. This caused serious pain, and filming was paused for over a month.

Budget & Box Office

Chhaava is made on a budget of Rs 130-150 crore. It is expected to earn Rs 18-20 crore on the first day.