Chhattisgarh: 13 maoist surrender before security forces in Bijapur

Bijapur: Thirteen maoist including eight women, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 22 lakh on their heads, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, a senior official said.

The surrendered cadres cited their disappointment due to the atrocities committed by senior leaders on tribals and the “hollow” Maoist ideology as the reason for giving up the path of violence, the police official said.

Deve Muchaki alias Pramila (21), one of the women, was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head, he said.

Kosa Oyam alias Rajendra alias Mahesh alias Mahesh Sagar alias Ramesh (29), an `area committee member’ under the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada division of the Maoists, carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Another surrendered Maoist, Kosi Podiyam (27), carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on her head. She was the president of the Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan (KAMS), a Maoist front organisation, the official said.

Sammi Semla (23), Chhotu Parsik alias Deepak (25), Moti Tati (24), Sunita Hemla (24), Manjula Kunjam (27), Saibo Podiyam (18) and Hungi Undum alias Radha (21) carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads. The remaining three carried no reward.

The surrendered maoist were provided Rs 50,000 each, and will be rehabilitated as per the government’s policy, the official said.

According to the police, 241 maoist have so far quit violence in the district this year.