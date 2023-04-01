Chhattisgarh: 5 Congress workers sustain burn injuries during Mashaal march

Jagdalpur: Five Congress workers sustained burn injuries during the ‘Mashaal march’ campaign launched by the party against the Centre over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification and “to save democracy” in Jagdalpur on Friday.

“Four of them have 10-15 per cent burns, while the other one has suffered more than 30 per cent burn injuries. The condition of all of them is stable and out of danger,” said Dr Sanjay Prasad, Civil Surgeon, at Maharani Hospital, Jagdalpur.

Earlier on March 28, Delhi Congress organised ‘Mashaal’ march to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha during which several leaders were detained.

The Delhi police on Tuesday released all protesters, including Congress leaders and workers, who were detained from outside the Red Fort as part of its campaign against the government over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification and “to save democracy”.

Party MPs and workers had gathered at the Red Fort at 7 pm to participate in the Congress’ ‘Loktantra Bachao Mashaal Shanti’ march. The detainees were brought to Kingsway Camp PS in North Delhi.

The party’s month-long campaign includes press conferences by national-level Leaders in 35 major cities and Jai Bharat Satyagraha at district and state levels and Jai Bharat Maha Satyagraha at the national level.

The Congress has announced a month-long protest programme over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi after he was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison in a defamation case from 2019 on March 23 by the Surat Court.

