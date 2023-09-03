Chhattisgarh: BJP leader’s son among 10 held for gang-rape of 2 sisters

The Raipur police of Chhattisgarh have arrested 10 people, including the son of a BJP leader in connection with the gangrape of two sisters.

The incident took place when the sisters were returning from the Raksha Bandhan celebration with fiancé of one of the victim on Thursday night, August 31.

According to the police, three of the accused intercepted the sisters near RIMS Medical College in the state capital and allegedly robbed them of cash and mobile phones. Soon, the other seven accused reached the spot on four motorcycles and took the sisters to an isolated place and allegedly gang-raped them.

Also Read Three arrested for vandalising controversial temple murals in Gujarat

The man who was accompanying the two girls was also assaulted. The main accused Poonam Thakur, the son of local BJP leader Laxmi Narayan Singh, is said to have a history of criminal activities. He was recently released on bail in August 2023.