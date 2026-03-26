Chhattisgarh caps commercial LPG supply, sets timeline for domestic refill booking

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has capped the supply of commercial LPG cylinders at 20 per cent of the previous month’s consumption, while directing time-bound online refill booking for domestic consumers, officials said on Thursday, March 26.

Based on available stock, priority categories for LPG supply have been identified. These include educational institutions, hospitals, military and paramilitary camps, jails, hotels, social welfare institutions, railway and airport canteens, government offices, guest houses, animal feed units, and restaurants, an official statement said.

The decision was taken on Wednesday during a review meeting of regional managers of oil companies, chaired by the state’s food department secretary, Reena Baba Saheb Kangale, to assess LPG availability and streamline the distribution system in the state amid supply concerns following the West Asia conflict.

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It was decided in the meeting that commercial LPG consumers, including institutions and establishments, will now receive a maximum of 20 per cent of their total consumption from the previous month, the statement said.

To ensure timely access for domestic users, the government has directed that online LPG refill booking facilities be made available within 25 days in urban areas and within 45 days in rural areas, it said.

The meeting focused on ensuring equitable distribution of LPG based on availability, with priority to essential consumer institutions.

District administrations have been instructed to ensure security arrangements at LPG distributor offices and warehouses with the help of police and home guards to prevent overcrowding and disorder. Distributors have also been directed to keep their telephone lines active and address consumer complaints promptly, the release said.

It was also decided that oil companies will conduct daily reviews of commercial LPG stock and distribution, and regularly share updates with the department.

Senior officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department and representatives of Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation attended the meeting.