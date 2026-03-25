Hyderabad: Congress protests against Centre over LPG Crisis

Hyderabad: Congress workers in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 25, protested against the central government over the ongoing LPG or gas shortage that has hit the country due to the war waged against Iran by the US and Israel.

Led by Motha Rohit Mudhiraj, president of the Khairatabad Congress committee, the protest was organized condemning the central government’s “negligent attitude toward” the rising LPG cylinder prices. The Congress protesters carried placards with slogans saying “Mr. Narendra – Where is my Cylinder?” and “Episten Puri – Where is my Cylinder?”.

“During the 12 years of the Modi government’s rule, India’s energy security has been completely neglected. While massive publicity campaigns were carried out under the leadership of Narendra Modi, there has been a clear and serious failure in addressing basic needs. India depends on imports for nearly 60% of its LPG, while strategic reserves are limited to just 10–20 days, which is extremely dangerous,” said Rohit Mudiraj.

The Congress leader said that there is no basic contingency plan on how the country would cope if international tensions disrupt supply due to the ongoing US-Iran war. He added this “clearly reflects the lack of foresight on the part of the government”.

The protest rally began at the Indira Gandhi statue and continued up to Lok Bhavan. Around 800 women and party workers participated, holding plates and spoons and creating loud sounds to awaken the central government. A delegation visited the Telangana Governor’s office and submitted a memorandum regarding the issue.