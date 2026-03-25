Fuel shortage only a rumour, avoid panic buying: Telangana officials

Hyderabad: Amid growing rumours of fuel shortage triggering panic buying, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar urged citizens not to believe the “false propaganda,” stating that there is sufficient stock of petrol and diesel to last for 60 days in the city.

Sajjanar conducted a high-level review meeting at the Telangana Command and Control Centre (TGCCC) on Wednesday, March 25, to address the rise in misconceptions regarding fuel supply and reiterated that there is no need for citizens to panic.

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He said that officials are constantly communicating with oil companies, confirming that fuel supply is uninterrupted across the city. The Commissioner explained that the sudden surge in demand, with people rushing to petrol stations, led to the display of the “no stock” boards.

Although fuel sales spiked by 25 per cent, supplies are being maintained

Fuel sales within the Hyderabad Commissionerate limits rose significantly, Sajjanar said, as the public mistook the situation for an actual fuel shortage.

The 3,024 kiloliters of fuel sold on March 22 doubled the next day on Monday, almost reaching 6,400 kiloliters. “This drastic increase in sales was a direct result of public panic,” officials said.

Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy pointed out that while daily demand has suddenly spiked by 25 per cent due to panic buying, supplies are being maintained at 22 per cent above the average, ensuring seamless availability.

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“Supply is more than the demand. We are providing excessive supply,” the minister said.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, firmly assured the public that the stock is adequate for the next three months and that supply is currently running well ahead of demand.

The minister said that oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum have substantially ramped up supplies.

Severe action will be taken against those found spreading false news

A stern warning was issued for those engaging in malpractice. Commissioner of Police Sajjanar said strict action would be taken against anyone found violating regulations, such as selling loose petrol or diesel in bottles and cans.

“We are surveilling social media for individuals spreading false news on social media and inciting panic among the public. Such individuals will be dealt with severely,” he added.

The authorities at the meeting said they are continuously monitoring the 240 petrol bunks within the Commissionerate’s jurisdiction and working closely with Civil Supplies and Revenue officials.

Describing the current rush as “purely panic-driven,” minister Reddy urged citizens to stop spreading misinformation and avoid hoarding.

“There is absolutely no need for panic. Petrol, diesel and domestic LPG are in abundant supply,” he said.