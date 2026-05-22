Chhattisgarh: Christian families claim denial of access to water, livelihood

Kanker: Several Christian families in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district have alleged that they are deliberately being denied access to water and livelihood opportunities due to their faith.

According to an appeal filed by the Progressive Christian Alliance (PCA), in the Antagarh area, as well as villages such as Madappa, Bhainsgaon, and Burkhapara, Christian residents have reportedly been barred from using water sources for multiple weeks.

The targeted families said the measures were being used as a form of coercion, forcing them away from Christianity and towards participation in “ghar wapsi” initiatives.

Representatives from the district-level Christian community organisation, Jila Masih Astha Samaj, said they have tried approaching the local authorities to no avail. On April 28 and 30, they submitted written complaints to the district administration and police, while also making oral appeals for interventions earlier in the month.

“We have informed the authorities several times, but many families are still facing serious hardship,” said community representatives, according to the PCA’s appeal.

The organisation claimed that the restrictions on water access have directly affected approximately 26 families. Families continue to face economic difficulties, it said, including being denied work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), restrictions on collecting produce from the forest, social exclusion from employment opportunities, and threats to livelihood.

As many as 41 families had allegedly been denied work under MGNREGA, and 115 families were prevented from procuring tendu leaves, the appeal read.

The Progressive Christian Alliance stated that the allegations point to serious violations of constitutional rights. The group cited Articles 14, 15, 21, and 25, which guarantee equality before the law, non-discrimination, personal liberty, and the freedom of religion.

“The affected families should be provided access to water, livelihood opportunities and legal protection,” the organisation urged, demanding government authorities, human rights groups and civil society organisations to intervene.