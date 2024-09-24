Chhattisgarh: Encounter underway between security forces, Naxals

An encounter between security forces and Naxals is currently taking place in the Karkanguda forest area of Chintagufa, Sukma district of Chhattisgarh . Officials from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA units were engaged in a search operation after receiving intelligence regarding the presence of Naxals in the region.
The encounter, which is still ongoing, has resulted in a heavy exchange of fire, with BGLs being fired from both sides.
Security forces are actively working to neutralise the threat posed by the Naxals as the situation continues to develop.
Further details awaited.