Chhattisgarh: Encounter underway between security forces, Naxals

An encounter between security forces and Naxals is currently taking place in the Karkanguda forest area of Chintagufa, Sukma district of Chhattisgarh . Officials from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA units were engaged in a search operation after receiving intelligence regarding the presence of Naxals in the region.

The encounter, which is still ongoing, has resulted in a heavy exchange of fire, with BGLs being fired from both sides.

Also Read 3 women among 4 wanted Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Security forces are actively working to neutralise the threat posed by the Naxals as the situation continues to develop.

Further details awaited.